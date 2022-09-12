From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the passage of Queen Elizabeth II and the emergence of King Charles III as the new British monarch, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has assured Nigeria that the King will continue to maintain his interest and affection for Nigeria.

Briefing reporters in Abuja, Laing recalled King Charles’ visit to Nigeria in November 2018 as Prince of Wales and met a huge variety of people from the youths to traditional rulers and also received President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2020 when the president visited him in Dumfries House, in Scotland.

“I can absolutely assure you he follows Nigeria closely. Indeed, he reads my telegrams closely and I think he will continue to maintain interest and affection for Nigeria.

“So, as we mourn the departure of an amazing woman, we celebrate her life and we look forward to King Charles 111,” Laing said.

Asked why the United Kingdom has a special interest in Nigeria, going by the visits of Queen Elizabeth 11 and King Charles as Prince of Wales, Laing said Nigeria is Africa, adding that Nigeria is the biggest and most important country in Africa.

“Everything is here. Like everybody else, the Queen, the King and members of the royal family witnessed the role Nigeria plays on the world stage, with very significant figures and very important places.

“So, Nigeria is watched particularly closely and I think with her (Queen) visit here, she was able to travel very widely and she was inspired by the amazing spirit of the people of Nigeria. It has been very helpful to me to have that strong bond,” Laing also said.

Laing further said that in strengthening relations with Nigeria, King Charles 111 will be interested in the area of the environment such as climate change.

The British envoy added that King Charles is very much interested in the history of the Commonwealth and will bring fresh life to the Commonwealth.

“Perhaps, to modernise the Commonwealth a little bit, to be thickly engaged with the youths, what do they want from a multi Commonwealth,” Laing stated.

Earlier, Laing eulogised the Queen, saying she was an amazing woman, a woman who lived a life of dedication to duty and service.

“She was a sovereign, we respected her, we admired her,” Laing explained.