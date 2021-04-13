London-based Slovakian rapper, Kaidžas has continued to soar in the music industry worldwide.

In 2005, he became a Slovakia national champion in freestyle battle rap, subsequently, Kaidžas released three solo albums (2009, 2013, 2018), Solo EP (2012), one EP with his group Darebáci (2010), followed by four mix tapes with his brother DJ Lucco. He is not only known for his battle rap style but also for radio hits and club bangers like Nehaj hudbu hra, Vynikajúce, Celé Dobre, etc.

Kaidžas, was, however, recently introduced into the African music scene with his new single titled Immigrant K, featuring Nigerian UK-based artist, King David the Great, and Jay Z’s ROC Nation signee, Jadakiss, and Ogaboss.

King David, who is known as a ghost songwriter and producer for major UK and American musicians, also has series of upcoming singles featuring Ghanaian super star Stonebwoy , Sizzla Kanloji and a few others.

In 2019, King David composed a ring walk song for Anthony Joshua, titled AJ Bomaye, predicting that the boxer would be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The video for the latest song, Immigrant K is currently receiving massive television airplay rotations and people’s choice demand in the country.