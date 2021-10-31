Nigeria’s pioneer video disc jockey and Soundcity’s finest deejay, King DJ Bobbi aka Party Machine, will today, Sunday October 31 celebrate his birthday with the less privileged kids and youths resident in the slum.

The Imo State-born unassuming and easy-going dude was with the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) before quitting to pursue his passion: entertainment. And this has earned him musical collaborations with some of the foremost artistes from around the globe.

The Party Machine is the founder of the popular Salt of the Earth Band, a leading music group in Lagos whose major clients include Rhapsody Lounge & Bar located in GRA, Ikeja, Lagos and Ikeja City Mall; Cubana Hospitality Spot, GRA, Ikeja and notable corporate organisations as well as prominent personalities.

Aside being a deejay, King DJ Bobbi consults for reputable hospitality, airlines and event planning organisations, while also providing his premium DJ services and that of his proteges who are trained at his DJ scratch academy.

Speaking further on his birthday plans, King DJ Bobbi said: “I am partnering with Treasure Wells Film Academy to provide Smart Phones Film Making, Editing and Photography training to randomly selected youths as one of my corporate social responsibilities and major activities to commemorate my birthday.”

The DJ, who recently collaborated with American music star, Nayanda of Brick and Lace and whose weekend video party mix on Soundcity TV and Solid Gbedu on StarTimes keep fans glued to their screens, is now set to drop the video of his latest work, Love My Body ft. Magnito, Lisa Viola and DMW’s Dandizzy.

