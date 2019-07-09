King Emmanuel Progressive College, Ayobo, Lagos, recently honoured 16 students referred to as the Emmanuels and Emmanuelas of the school, who excelled in their school exams. Th students met the minimum criteria of 11A’s and 7A’s including Mathematics and English language for JSS and SS classes respectively.

This year’s celebration was unique in the sense that parents were invited against the hitherto in-house affairs. Also, the number of honoured students rose from 6 to 16. The distribution cut across all classes except JSS 1 which failed to produce any winner

According to the Director of the school, Baiyewu Anthony, the essence of the awards is to awaken the sleeping giant in the students. Baiyewu also said that the event is aimed at demonstrating that champions are those who can get themselves to constantly improve and consistently perform at peak levels.

“Some years ago a researcher decided to find the secret of success. After many months of study and countless inter- views, he finally gave up and said, “There is not a secret. It is all related to hard work”. “One must climb the ladder of success not just be lifted on an elevator. I say to you that the heights by great men reached and kept are not attained by a sudden flight but, while their colleagues slept all night, they burnt the mid night candle”.