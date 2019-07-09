Vivian Onyebukwa
King Emmanuel Progressive College, Ayobo, Lagos, recently honoured 16 students referred to as the Emmanuels and Emmanuelas of the school, who excelled in their school exams. Th students met the minimum criteria of 11A’s and 7A’s including Mathematics and English language for JSS and SS classes respectively.
This year’s celebration was unique in the sense that parents were invited against the hitherto in-house affairs. Also, the number of honoured students rose from 6 to 16. The distribution cut across all classes except JSS 1 which failed to produce any winner
According to the Director of the school, Baiyewu Anthony, the essence of the awards is to awaken the sleeping giant in the students. Baiyewu also said that the event is aimed at demonstrating that champions are those who can get themselves to constantly improve and consistently perform at peak levels.
“Some years ago a researcher decided to find the secret of success. After many months of study and countless inter- views, he finally gave up and said, “There is not a secret. It is all related to hard work”. “One must climb the ladder of success not just be lifted on an elevator. I say to you that the heights by great men reached and kept are not attained by a sudden flight but, while their colleagues slept all night, they burnt the mid night candle”.
He advised the honourees saying: “Although you have performed above average to be excited and enthusiastic, but never be complacent. Your journey to stardom has just begun. Remember my gift of N50,000 to anyone who could score 6 or more A’s including English and Mathematics in West Africa School Certificate Examination (WASCE) is still open. I am per- suaded one or more of you will win the coveted prize.”
Some of the parents made their remarks on the activities of the school. Mr. Emmanuel Uwasomba, expressed his happiness and excitement each time he steps into an academic environment like King Emmanuel Progressive College. He commended the school authority for their efforts in bringing up well trained students.
“The proprietors are chiefs in humility, discipline, and so on. The teachers are quality teachers. Without the teachers a child’s knowledge is hiding. There is something that must activate knowledge, and that is what the teachers are doing”. In her own remarks, Mrs. Patricia Imhanguelo advised parents not to be discouraged in children, and advised the children not to relent in their efforts. “With your handwork God will be with you”, she added.
Mrs. Mmesoma Okechukwu appreciated the parents and teachers for their efforts in training the children. She however advised them to put God first in whatever they are doing because without God nothing can be achieved. She equally thanked the school authority for making the children know about God. To the children she said, “Don’t be lazy. Be determine and you will make it”.
Corroborating Mrs. Okechukwu, Mrs. Omolola Makinde thanked God for the word of God being taught the children. According to her, she is a Muslim but says her child reads Bible passages at home and she is happy about it. Highlight of the event were performances by the students.
