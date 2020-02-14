Award-winning-America-based Afrorock maestro, Samson Adewale aka King Sam Miracle has released a new album entitled Supernatural Blessing, which has sold over 10, 000 copies in its first week of release.

According to close pals, the Supernatural Blessing audio and video have become the new gift for lovers of good music in Nigeria and across the world.

Among others, the videos of Supernatural Blessing has been described as well-directed, arranged and technically shot with high resolution 4K-HD cameras by Bolaji Aromire, one of the best indigenous musical video directors in Nigeria and edited in United States of America.

Meanwhile, the album has been enjoying massive airplay on numerous digital and terrestrial television stations in Nigeria and abroad courtesy of the inspiring songs performances by the artiste.

The must-have Supernatural Blessing audio and video is also available in music stores in Nigeria and has been described as music the entire family can listen to, watch and be blessed in the comfort of their homes.