By Rita Okoye
Kingdom Kroseide has emerged the winner of the Nigerian Idol season 6. This was announced at the Grand Finale which held at the Africa Magic studios on Sunday, July 11.
Kingdom battled with Francis Atela for the most-coveted title of the Nigerian Idol season 6 winner and emerged victorious.
The Organizers had in a post shared via its official Instagram account on Thursday evening revealed that the winner will walk away with a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, 6 track EP recording deal, 3 music videos included, an all-expense-paid trip to Seychelles, a weekend getaway to Dubai for 2.
The winner will also get a Big branded refrigerator plus 1 year of Bigi drinks, a DSTV explorer fully installed with a 12months premium subscription and a wide range of Tecno products.
