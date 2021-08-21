Singer, songwriter, rapper, actor, video content creator and CEO, Blood Entertainment (Eje), Kingg Oogbodo, has taken on the alarming issues of drug abuse and crime with his latest song, Jesu O Se’ka, an innovative gospel song that focuses on Nigeria and the world as a whole.

Jesu O Se’ka is a special anti-drug abuse, anti-vice song written by Kingg Oogbodo at a time when his home country, Nigeria, is rocked by widespread reports of substance abuse, which continues to be a rising problem.

He said the song is a classic piece, which has got critical and commercial praise and is set to rock the world.

“It’s a special number to me as it harps saliently and concisely on the extremely important issues of drug abuse and crime. Written and performed by me with backup vocals by Shocker and Don Leo and principal production by Shocker, with final production and engineering by Kingg Oogbodo and Don Leo,” he said.