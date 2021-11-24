From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Kingmakers in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State have cleared Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the alleged interference with the selection of Oba Yinus Olalekan Akadir, as the new Akirun of Ikirun.

The kingmakers led by Chiefs Odofin and Elemo, Rasheed Diekola and Bamidele Mahruf, also debunked the rumour that the Oba-elect is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Noting that the oracle was consulted before the selection of the Oba-elect, the kingmakers said “we went to Pastors and Imams to pray to it before we voted for him.

They also debunked the rumour that the kingmakers were bribed, maintaining that the process was devoid of manipulation or bribery.

“Whoever bring Governor Oyetola into the process is only unfair to him. He has never involved in the process. If the governor was involved, we would have been camped in one hotel with food and envelope and it would not have been open place that we did it.

“Everybody voted for the candidate of their choice. The youths came out in their numbers. They insisted that they want a youth. We have eight kingmakers and seven of them voted.”

Meanwhile, a group, “Concerned Ikirun Youths,” has kicked against the selection of Akadir as the new Akirun saying the process that led to his selection was faulty.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Olawale Oluwafemi, urged the governor to declare the process as null and void, and set up a committee to investigate the process and the claims of the parties involved.

The group also advised the government to delay the installation pending the determination of the suit before the court.