From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Owa-In -Council and Kingmakers in Igbajo have warned Governor Ademola Adeleke not to allow anyone to drag him into messy politics saying the selection of Oba Adegboyega Famodun, Famodun 111 followed all laid down procedures.

They said the people of Igbajo unanimously accepted the new King and “nobody can say that a fly was hurt in Igbajo.”

A statement signed by Chiefs Obala Iloro of Igbajo, Odofin Iloro, Lemikan, Odofin Igbajo and Saloro of Igbajo, and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, said visitors to the town would testify to the acceptability of the new monarch and nothing should disrupt the peace and tranquillity existing in Igbajo after the installation of the new monarch.

“The process that produced the king followed all laid down guidelines in the Owa of Igbajo Chieftaincy Declaration.

“On the claim that the former Governor Alh. Gboyega Oyetola appointed the king in his last week in office, this is not the first time such will happen because he has the power and authority to take decisions till his last day in office. An example is the appointment of Orangun of Ila Orangun Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun, Bibire 1 at the twilight of the administration of Gov. Adebisi Akande.

“The outgoing Governor then Chief Adebisi Akande approved the selection of Oba Abdulwahab Kayode Oyedotun, Bibire 1 four (4) days to the expiration of his tenure (he was appointed on the 24th of May, 2003 while the administration left office on 29th of May, 2003). His predecessor Gov. Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola did not because of that annul the appointment. God bless the royal blooded Prince.

“Our appeal to Governor Senator Ademola Adeleke is that he should not allow anyone to drag him into messy politics as the selection of our own Oba Adegboyega Famodun, Famodun 111 followed all laid down procedures. Igbajo the Citadel of the Brave is known for peaceful coexistence and communal cooperation in the running of the affairs of the town.

“We built our first secondary school in 1951 through communal efforts and this also gingered us to having the first Community Polytechnic in Nigeria ( Igbajo Polytechnic). The government should not lump us with anyone else in decisions such as there is peace in our town and villages,” the kingmakers added.