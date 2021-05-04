The newly elected chairman of Kings College, Lagos, Parent-Teacher Association (PTA), Mr. Sunday Amen, has promised to restore the lost glory of one of the nation’s premier schools.

Amen, who spoke after he was declared president, pledged to address infrastructural decay in the college and improve on teachers’ welfare.

Said he: “I am here for you. I will reward all of you with my service to the college. We will run the office together and I will operate an open door. I can see a different KC. I can see KC in the Promised Land.”

He also pledged to embrace the private-public partnership initiative to improve facilities in the college to boost learning, stating that “there is a lot of infrastructural decay. We will meet with the college management on how to tackle it.”

Amen, who is an auditor with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), described the PTA as a selfless service and not an avenue to spend money contributed by parents.

“Kings College is a brand and people want to associate with the school. We will work with the old students to restore the lost glory of the college.

“It is a collective job to restore the lost glory of the college. We intend to restore the old name of the college. I appeal to my opponent to join me in order to make Kings College great again,” Amen stressed.

He acknowledged that teachers were closer to the students and pledged to motivate them to bring out the best from the pupils. Amen promised to bring back the award for teachers and non-teaching staff.

Commenting on the election, the principal of KC, Mr. Andrew Agada, commended the peaceful conduct of the election. He wished the new PTA executives a successful tenure.

Earlier, the director of Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs. Abdulkadire Binta, described the PTA as a relevant body to support the progress of the college, noting, “it is a vehicle (by) which stakeholders come together to see how to move the college forward.’’

Binta warned parents not to see the election as an investment to reap later and reminded them that Unity Schools are owed by the Federal Government, thus the principal is the account officer.

At the end of the election, Mr. Amen was elected chairman, Alhaja Shakirat Lawal was voted vice-chairman, Mr. Okezi Ozobialau emerged the treasurer and Mrs. Nkechi Ike was elected the public relations officer.