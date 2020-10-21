Gabriel Dike

Students of the nation’s premier school, Kings College, Lagos were on Wednesday moved to safety after EndSARS protesters attacked and burnt part of City Hall.

The decision to move the students to safety was taken by the college School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) as a precautionary measure.

But a video trending online showed students of Kings College scrampering for safety while a female student voice could be heard calling for help.

The 25 seconds video showed students running towards the Assembly Hall and the female voice said: “they are burning everywhere. You can see everywhere is on fire. Just look at students running for their life. Please come to our rescue. God please come to our rescue.”

The SBMC statement reads: “There was an attack this morning at City Hall adjacent to the college. The school management has taken precaution to move all the students in the dormitories adjacent to City Hall to the Assembly Hall and classrooms.

“Presently security has been reinforced around the area and all the gates of the college have been shut. The Annex in Victoria Island is calm. We are monitoring the situation and police in Lion Building are available to support the college on the main campus. Parents have been updated with the Sitrep and the campus is calm.”

The college Parents Teachers Association (PTA) chairman, Yinka Oduntan also confirmed that students have been moved to safety. He debunked report that some college buildings were touched by the anti SARS protesters.

The video of the purported attack of the college went viral and concerned parents call ed the school management to find out the true situation.