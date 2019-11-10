In a bid to support entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s food sector, Devon King’s, leading brand in cooking oil category, has announced its sponsorship of the ‘King of Street Foods’ reality show, a programme produced by African food and lifestyle channel, Foodbay TV.

Disclosing this to news men in Lagos, PZ Cussons’ HR Director, Joyce Coker, expressed her excitement at the partnership, noting that with Devon King’s extension into cooking margarine, industrial margarine and seasoning categories, the company is now uniquely positioned not only for home cooking but also for delicious Nigerian street foods.

According to her, “our efforts will be rewarded if street foods culture becomes as popular in Nigeria as it is in many parts of the world.”

Also speaking at the event, the Brand Manager, Bamise Oyegbami, while giving a detailed process behind sponsoring the contest/reality TV show, citing Devon King’s as a brand focused on delivering the true Nigerian taste in delicious local delicacies to consumers at every meal occasion.

“Street foods have been a part of the Nigerian culture, currently there has been an increase in its popularity for various meal occasions such as breakfast, snacking, lunch and dinner. This is in line with Devon King’s brand which is uniquely positioned as the go to option for delivering taste in every meal occasion.