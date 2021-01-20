The Board of Trustees (BOT) of Kings University (KU), Ode-Omu, Osun State, has appointed Prof. Adenike Kuku, as the substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

Mr Oluwadare Adebisi, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kings University, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Adebisi said that Kuku was appointed following a meritorious tenure in an acting vice-chancellor capacity throughout last year.

“Kuku’s admirable leadership qualities, enthusiasm, and passion for excellence have been on full display over the past 12 months that she has acted in the position before the recent confirmation.

“Since she assumed office, she has designed and implemented pragmatic blueprints to place the institution in an enviable position in the comity of universities.

“Amongst her numerous achievements is the deployment of the Kings University Learning Management System (KULMS) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This virtual platform served as a medium of robust academic engagements for staff and students to ensure that teaching and learning are not interrupted,” he said.

Also, Prof Gabriel Sowemimo, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the institution said that Kuku’s confirmation of appointment was a major step in the actualisation of the institution’s vision.

Sowemimo said that the vision was to raise quality leaders that would transform Nigeria and continually sustain her as a technologically advanced nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kuku is a Professor of Biochemistry (Proten Science and Engineering) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife.

Kuku trained and served in various academic and administrative capacities of OAU before joining the services of Kings University.

Kings University is a private university in Nigeria, owned by Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), under the leadership of Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo. (NAN)