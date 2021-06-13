From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A contestant to the position of the traditional ruler of Akunu-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Olorundare Agoye on Sunday suddenly died at the venue of the selection.

It was gathered that the contestants had converged on Oke Ima, venue of the selection process alongside the warranr chiefs endorsed for the selection process by the state government when Agoye slumped and eventually died.

The deceased, it was learnt, would have contested the position with another man before his sudden death.

The exercise was supervised by officials of Akoko North West local government area.

The exercise became necessary because many kingmakers in the town were no more and the vacant stool was to be filled.

The state government needed to appoint warrant chiefs to replace the real kingmakers that have passed on for them to select new monarch for Akunu Akoko.

Recall that the stool of Oluwade of Akunu Akoko became vacant following the death of Oba Obasoro who joined his ancestors almost two years ago and his daughter princess Tolani Orogun has been acting as the regent of the town.