Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Crisis is brewing in Abah-Unor community in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State as some elders of the town on Thursday rejected the approval of Mr. Innocent Maduabunachukwu as the Obi of the kingdom by the state government.

The State Executive Council had, penultimate Tuesday, in a meeting presided over by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, approved Maduabunachukwu as the monarch of the community.

Although Maduabunachukwu is yet to be given the staff of office, elders of the community are protesting his nomination as king.

In a protest letter signed by elders from each quarter of the community, addressed to Governor Okowa, they insisted that the throne was being contested by two persons, urging the state government to maintain neutrality until the court determines the rightful heir to the throne.

Those who signed the protest letter included Chief Johnson Nwanochie Azuonye (Ogbe-Uzu Quarters), Diokpa Chukwuji Ossai (Umushu Quarters), Chief Isaiah Nwokolo (Ugboko Quarters) and Mr. Christopher Okoh (Idumu-Ugbo Quarters).

They affirmed that the state government acted against the tradition and custom of the community, urging it to rescind the approval to avert bloodshed in the kingdom.

“The throne belongs to the lineage of Prince Young Ezeana Nwaezeaba and not Prince Innocent Maduabunachukwu, who now seemingly enjoys the backing of the state government.

“Delta State government should work towards restoring peace in the community by imbibing the spirit of proper consultation of community stakeholders, especially as the matter of who is the rightful person to ascend to the throne is the subject of litigation in a court of competent jurisdiction and not fueling the situation,” they said.

According to the elders, “Abah-Unor is a peaceful community founded in early 5th Century, and had Obi Kpalakpala as its first monarch.

“By custom and tradition, the throne is ascended to by the first son of the king. It is a monarchical system of primogeniture whereby the first son of the king is entitled to succeed the king on his demise.”

They recalled that the kingship crisis started in the early 1940s when the then king, Obi Nwokolo, died, adding that instead of his rightful heir, late Prince John Obi Ezeana, becoming the king, his younger brother, late Obi Okwudiogor, allegedly usurped the throne.

The letter noted that upon the death of Okwudiogor, his adopted son was allegedly forced on the people as Obi Maduabunachukwu.

They alleged that Obi Maduabunachukwu reached an agreement with the community stakeholders that, after his reign, the throne would return to the original heir, lamenting, however, that the reverse has became the case.