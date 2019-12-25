Tension is brewing in Awka following renewed tussle for the leadership of the traditional stool of Awka kingdom between Obi Gibson Nwosu and Chief Austin Ndigwe.

While Nwosu has been recognised by the Anambra state government, Ndigwe is reported as still enjoying the backing of some influencial people. It was learnt that the no-love-lost relationship between Nwosu and Ndigwe had culminated in cult clashes and killings in the town.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, said the power tussle was posing security threat.

“Anambra State Government has been drawn to an impending danger and serious threat to security of lives and property in Awka, occasioned by an apparent tussle over the kingship of Awka town.

The undercurrents of this tussle had manifested in several negative manners over the last few months and are reasonably suspected to be one of the factors behind the incessant cult clashes and killings in the town. “This unwarranted imbroglio is now reportedly set to climax in unprecedented violence on or before December 28, the date fixed for the traditional Ofala celebration of the Eze Uzu of Awka, Igwe Gibson Nwosu.

“Information available to government is to the effect that the latest threat is principally as a result of the activities of one Chief Austin Ndigwe aka Uzu Awka, who in the past one year (or thereabout) laid claim to the kingship of Awka town and has also fixed to hold a parallel Ofala festival in the guise of a birthday celebration on the same date, December 28.

“This development has further degenerated the precarious security situation in Awka with critical stakeholders, traditional title holders, youth groups and other indigenous organisations torn on warpaths on either side of the debacle and set to clash on the appointed date.”