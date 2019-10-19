In his heyday as close associate of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Kingsley Kuku, came across as an interesting personality. He was patronised by many and had a large followership, especially because he had much money to throw around as the chairman of well-funded Presidential Amnesty Programme.

However, he lost that relevance immediately his principal lost the 2015 general election. Shortly after the new government of President Mohammadu Buhari came on board, the Ondo State-born former environmental activist scampered abroad for fear of being arrested by the anti-graft agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. The dandy dude claimed he was going for a knee surgery at the Andrews Sports, Medicine and Orthopaedic Centre in Birmingham, Alabama, United States, only to stay back ever since then. It was believed then that Kuku sold everyone a dummy to escape being subjected to interrogation over his role as the head of the amnesty programme office.

During the last gubernatorial elections in his home state Ondo, it was gathered that some of his friends and loyalists, were said to have mobilized some people towards his political ambition for the number one job in Ondo State in absentia. His posters had flooded major cities in the state. It was purportedly pasted overnight by his supporters to ostensibly create awareness for his political ambition. But as revealed by a source, it was simply to test his popularity in the scheme of things in the state. But in view of the current realities, it appears Kuku’s past is catching up with him so fast as he has discovered that given his prolonged absence from the country, he’s no longer reckoned with in the scheme of things in the state and many people are seeing him as a yesterday man so soon.

To stem this, Spotlight learnt that Kuku is desperate to return home and end his prolonged forced exile. He is said to be making quiet moves to see how he would have a soft-landing once he made up his mind to return home.