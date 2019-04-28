Kabba first son Kingsley olubiyo simply known as ‘‘KC” has welcomed his first daughter with wife Rebecca Kingsley olubiyo. And he has named her Chloe.

Mr. Kingsley olubiyo who also tells the audience that Baby dedication is a wonderful moment in which parents make a public statement of faith to raise their child under God’s grace and wisdom. Dedicating your child to God shows that recognize your child as a gift from God and you are dedicating yourself to being a godly example to your child. Baby dedication does not secure salvation; rather it is a symbolic moment of entrusting the child’s life to God’s will.

He also lays emphasis on Isaiah 44v 24 saying the Bible verses will help celebrate the joyous moments of birth and parenting

He concluded by saying Babies are exciting beings because of the love they bring into the house. Just as the Lord has given a baby, so will he bless and protect the baby he said.