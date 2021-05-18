A new movie streaming platform, Kingsview, has joined other players in the Nigerian scene as the latest player with an original movie, ‘Prevail’ which premiered to movie lovers last week at FilmHouse Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos State.

Introducing the platform, Deola Gbadebo, a member of the management team, said that Kingsview is borne of the need to give hope, we want to communicate faith. According to him, in today’s world, the media is powerful and we have a lot of people who are influenced and impacted by the media, so Kingsview aims to key into the trend to play its role in shaping people’s opinion. Kingsview is an arm of Loveworld (Christ Embassy).

“We want to let people know that we live in an environment which can be negative sometimes, but through the media we think we can communicate faith and have the young people believe more in themselves and believe more in their country. So kingsview is basically about promoting a positive mindset and also encouraging our own and letting people know that they can be more than their environment limits them to be,” he said.

According to him, deploying cutting edge technology, Kingsview boasts of a broad repository of content.

“We believe so much in young people and we believe we can improve our country, communicate great ideals and then also we believe Nollywood has what it takes to rival the great movie industries out there. On Kingsview you will find very excellent content. we are not going to cut corners with our content. we will be parading the best of Nollywood. Also we will promote positive values,” he added.

Speaking at the premiere of the ‘Prevail’, producer of the flick, Darlington Abuda noted that the aim is to employ entertainment as a tool to communicate the heart of God.

We are telling the story of God’s love using entertainment as a medium, ensuring people enjoy the movie they are watching while also passing across the message that God loves them and he sent his Son to die for them. We believe the story would communicate that irrespective of your past, God has a future for you just the same way the lady did not believe in God just because of the way she perceived Christians and Christianity in years past,” he said.