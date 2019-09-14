Following the ruling by the National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia for supplementary election in some polling units in Abia North Senatorial District, artisans, traders and market women based in Arochukwu local government area of Abia state have stressed that Chief Mao Ohaubunwa of the People’s Democratic Party (Party) has no plan for his constituents.

According to the group’s coordinator, Mazi Henry Chibuike, the people of Arochukwu LGA, have no confidence in the candidacy of Ohuabunwa, who they described as a confused, selfish, clueless and frustrated politician.

While calling on the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies to arrest the PDP candidate and his cohorts for causing mayhem in Nkporo and Arochukwu communities during the February 23, 2019, Chibuike called on politicians to shun violence and social vices during elections.

Addressing members of the group in Arochukwu on Friday, the Coordinator stated that the PDP made a mistake by presenting Ohuabunwa as its candidate.

He said, “following the decision of the National and State Assembly Petition Tribunal sitting in Umuahia on Abia North senatorial election, the people of Arochukwu LGA, have registered their displeasure over the verdict of the panel, noting that they don’t have any regard for Ohuabunwa not only because of his crude and unfriendly personality but his poor performance in the 8th national assembly.

“The people of Abia North Senatorial district deserve better representation in the national assembly. The era of distributing frying pans and spoons is over. The PDP candidate couldn’t repair the road leading to his country home not to talk of fixing roads across Abia North Senatorial District. Ohaubunwa is a complete disaster by all standards and in all ramifications”

While faulting the call for supplementary election in some polling units, the group maintained that former Governor of Abia state, Dr. Orji Kalu, defeated Ohaubunwa with over 10, 000 votes in the poll.