From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The kinsmen of Muftau Waliu Olayemi, the former Head of Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, DS Adegbenro Polytechnic, Ewekoro, who was assassinated last November have demanded full scholarships for two children of the slain lecturer from the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

The kinsmen in a letter addressed to Abiodun dated December 30, 2020, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent also demanded a thorough investigation into the assassination of the lecturer.

The letter jointly signed by Nasrudeen Abdul-Hafeez and Yusuf Ishaq, on behalf of Concerned Saki Youth, the kinsmen said the entire family of the Saki-born late engineer and the entire community had been thrown into a state of mourning and shock.

According to the group, Muftau’s widow and his two children of four and two years, respectively, now face an uncertain future while their chance of getting education looks gloom.

The group said the only thing that can assuage the pains is to have the murder thoroughly investigated as well as scholarships for the children up to the university level.

‘Due to his brilliance and very sound intellect, he was a mentor to many youths in our dear town of Saki and he was a pride to the Community.

‘Furthermore, on account of his brilliance and dedication to his assignment, he had a very meteoric rise in the academia as he was already the Head of his Department before he clocked 35 years of age.

‘Since his death, his beloved wife of 6 years and his two little daughters ages 4 and 2 respectively, his family, friends, and the entire community have been thrown into a state of mourning and shock following the murder of such a promising asset to the community, state and nation.

‘Following Muftau Waliu’s murder, his wife and children now face an uncertain future, particularly, the children whose chances of getting the best education now looks gloom and uncertain. This is because Muftau Waliu Olayemi’s parents are also deceased, while his beloved wife had also been orphaned many years back.

‘However, what can assuage our pains is to have his murder thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book as well as having the Ogun State Government which he served meritoriously to award scholarship to his children up to university level,’ he letter reads.

Olayemi was assassinated in November 2020 by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who trailed him to the gate of the polytechnic and shot him dead.