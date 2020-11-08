Kinsmen of Nigerian-American Mr Nnamdi Chukwuocha have hailed him for winning a seat in the U.S. general elections.

Chukwuocha, a native of Umuoshi Avutu Autonomous Community in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo, was re-elected as a member of the Delaware House of Representatives District 1.

Before his re-election, Chukwuocha had served in different committees in the House of Representatives, including the Corrections and Education Committee.

One of Chukwuocha’s kinsmen, Mr Kingsley Onukogu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on Sunday that Chukwuocha’s victory was significant because “it helps to address the issue of racism’’.

Onukogu, the President-General Imo Union in South-Aftica (IUS), said that with the victory, Nigerians would have a say in America.

“I live in South-Africa and I know that the greatest challenge we face in foreign countries is racism but with Nigerians winning sensitive positions in U.S. and other countries, the issue of racism will be addressed.”

Onukogu commended Chukwuocha for the uncommon boldness he took in contesting election in America.

Also reacting, the traditional ruler of Umulogho Autonomous Community, Eze Ngozi Uwalaka, commended Chukwuocha for adding his name in America’s history book.

Uwalaka said that Chukwuocha did not only show capacity but had made the people of Obowo and Imo proud.

“We are very happy with our son Chukwuocha. He has shown capacity in America. Even those who voted for him will continue to enjoy our blessings,” he said.

The youth leader of the community, Mr Cyriacus Chinagorom, described the victory as a clear indication that Nigerians are relevant in advanced countries.

He said that Chukwuocha’s victory would motivate more Nigerians in the diaspora to be more courageous in foreign lands.

Chinagorom noted that since the announcement of the victory, Nigerians had become more respected in the U.S., noting that the victory had given Nigerian youths courage to participate in politics. (NAN)