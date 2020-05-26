The ancestral community of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Erubu/Asunnara/Ita Aburo in Ilorin, Kwara, yesterday, organised a special prayer for his successful tenure as Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

An Islamic scholar, Alhaji Uthman Erubu, who led the prayer, thanked Allah for the appointment of Gambari, whom he described as an illustrious son, to the Buhari-led administration. Other attendees also recited Quran to pray to Allah for a successful tenure in office for Gambari.

In his sermon, Dr. Ridwan Olagunju of the Faculty of Law, University of Ilorin, urged Ilorin youths to emulate the good deeds of past leaders to guarantee a better future.

”The past deeds of Gambari, as a reputable international bureaucrat, were responsible for his appointment, in spite of the fact that he is not a politician,” he said.

He advised the CoS to bring his past experiences to fore in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges currently bedevilling the country.

Dr Abdulrahman Mustapha of the Kwara State University, said Gambari had made positive impacts in the community.

He described the former diplomat as a good ambassador of the community, saying that he had represented it well in various capacities, both nationally and internationally.

The don urged the youth to work assiduously for the development of their home community, wherever they might find themselves.

He prayed Allah to guide and guard Gambari in the new assignment.

The prayer session was attended by traditional chiefs as well as sons and daughters of the community.

Gambari, an Ilorin prince, was appointed the chief of staff to replace Malam Abba Kyari, who died of complications from coronavirus on April 17.