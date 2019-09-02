Kinsmen of the former governor of Imo State and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, have indicated their resolve to commence the process of his recall from the senate.

Orluzurumee Youths Assembly (OYA), the youth wing of the sociocultural organisation of the Orlu people alleged that the senator is “morally unfit” to represent the people of the zone at the upper legislative chamber.

To buttress their threat, the organisation said that it has set up a seven-man committee headed by Collins Opuruzor to interface with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to kick start the collation of data and signatures of voters in the senatorial district.

Recall that the elders’ council of Orlu had last Friday called on Governor Emeka Ihedioha to probe and possibly prosecute the ex- governor over his alleged mismanagement of the commonwealth of the people during his eight year tenure as the governor.

The youths in a statement by its President, Christian Okolie, and Publicity secretary, Chibuike Odunze accused Okorocha of financial malfeasance and undemocratic conduct as Imo governor.

“After a painstaking appraisal of the representation which Chief Rochas Okorocha has so far offered our people in the Senate, we have concluded that he is very far from representing the interest of Orlu Zone. He is, to say the very least, in the Senate for himself alone.” the OYA said.

“He has no constituency office and has held no constituency briefing. He seeks inputs from nobody, and has never for once made any case in the Senate for the amelioration of the plight of the people he pretends to represent. We deplore the travesty which his representation means. We have therefore rejected him.

“We aver that Okorocha has become morally unfit to represent us, given the mind-boggling revelations being made by the incumbent government in Imo State about the theft of hundreds of billions of naira perpetrated by Okorocha when he was in office as Governor.

“Consequently, we have put in motion the machinery for the recall of Chief Okorocha from the Senate,” the Orlu youths alleged.