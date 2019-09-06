Customs Area Controller in charge of Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Customs Command, Morenike Oladunni, has said the command made a total collection of N9,497,704,598 representing over 93 percent of total revenue target for 2019.

She said collected figure for this year also surpassed N6,302,228,485 made by the command within the same period of 2018.

Addressing top officers, agents and importers at a close of work get-together in honour of a retired Assis- tant Comptroller, Mrs Juliet Akabogu, Oladunni lauded the quick resumption and extra hours commitment of her officers who, according to her, ensure no consignment is delayed and no official document is left unattended to.

Oladunni told the gathering that after the lodgement of Single Goods Declaration (SGD) forms , no consignment with genuine declaration suffers delay as they get exited from the port within 48 hours.

She described her team as a model of customs dream for improved modernisation, always pursuing facilitation of legitimate trade and keeping to government’s Ease of Doing Business policy.

“We have become the fastest customs port in Nigeria and should be a good example for others to follow. We must not disappoint our country because our efficiency rubs off positively on other sectors,” she said.