Chukwudi Nweje

The dilapidated portion of Kupe Amoco Maza Maza which has been overtaken by container-bearing vehicles and other articulated trailers Tuesday claimed one life and left two others with serious injuries.

Mr. Yakubu, a father of three was killed by a trailer where he sat in front of his shop taking his breakfast. The two other victims have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The incident happened around 10:00 am along the Plank market by the Mosque where a damaged water pipe belonging to the Lagos State Water Corporation flooded the road.

Yakubu, former manager of Mubostic Oil and Gas opposite the Maza Maza plank market lost his job after a disagreement with the management of Mubostic Oil and Gas few months ago.

Witnesses said the driver of the trailer fell into the water logged crater ,lost control and hit a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a commercial motorcycle before smashing the deceased.

One of the witnesses next door to the late Yakubu said, “We have all opened for business, I have displayed my wares when suddenly a speeding trailer fell into that water logged ditch, lost control and smashed him where he was drinking tea.”

Another man, a spare parts dealer on the other side of the road blamed the bad portion of the road for the accident.

He said, “This road has been bad for some time now and nothing was done about it. Now that it has led to the loss of a life, officials of the Lagos State Water Corporation have decided to repair the bust water pipe that spoiled the road.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Lagos State Water Corporation were seen mending the damaged pipe and patching the road with cement when Daily Sun visited the scene.