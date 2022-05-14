By Christian Agadibe

After almost a decade, Afropop star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel has finally reconciled with his former record label, G Worldwide Entertainment.

The singer and his former label boss, Festus Ehimare aka Emperor Geezy were spotted having a good time as preparation for the artistes UK tour has also gathered momentum.

According to a source close to both parties, Kiss Daniel and Emperor Geezy have finally settled their feud, in and out of court. In a music video posted on Instagram, Emperor Geezy was seen dancing to Kizz Daniel’s latest single, Oshe.

The source revealed further that the ambience of the reconciliation resonated with love and camaraderie, as both parties could be seen to be at peace with each other.

On Instagram, Kizz Daniel captioned the picture of him and Emperor Geezy, Peace, Love and Respect. At the end of it all, we just need to maintain peace and show love and respect to one another.

Recall that their court case lingered for close to a decade, and has made the artiste change his stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel.