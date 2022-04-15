Premium beer brands, Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler have appointed Afrobeats star, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe aka Kizz Daniel as brand ambassador.

The singer will join Big Brother Naija’s Erica Nlewedim as the face of the two brands produced by Nigeria Breweries, and play an important role in strengthening the brands’ presence across Nigeria.

The contract signing took place at a cocktail event that preceded the Legend/Star Radler’s We’re Outside Mix Party held at Moist Beach, Oniru, Lagos.

With the deal, Kizz Daniel will spearhead various innovative campaigns that align with both brands’ ideals and encourage authenticity and originality as well as fun and excitement. The campaign, which is expected to take several creative routes, will amplify the brands’ exceptional qualities that allude to the use of the finest ingredients. It will be released on both online and offline platforms.

Speaking, Kizz Daniel said, “Legend Extra Stout and Star Radler are names that speak for themselves, and I am excited to be working with both of them. I feel honoured to be part of the process in terms of storytelling that inspires millions of people.”

On her part, Portfolio Manager, Flavoured, Non-Lager and Craft, Nigerian Breweries Plc; Maria Shadeko, hinted: “Kizz Daniel’s influence on contemporary Afrobeats music, fashion and lifestyle is of immense impact. Climbing through the rungs to where he is now, he has shown exceptional craftsmanship in his creative process that has already left some legacies. It is these qualities that we identify with and which led to his signing. It aligns with our core visions of authenticity, originality fun and excitement. In the coming months, we hope to achieve a lot together.”