For Monrovia, Liberian emerging music star, Fester Gbieor popularly known as Yungfester, aside high hopes and dreams of winning a Grammy Award, he is also looking forward to having collaborations with Nigeria’s super star, Kizz Daniel.

In a recent interview with Sun News, the Criminal Justice graduate recalls his journey into the fiercely competitive music industry.

He says, “I started playing musical instruments back in 2012. My friend used to teach me how to play the piano after church. Then during church services he would put me behind the piano and made me to play. Ever since I fell in love with music, particularly African music. In 2017, after I graduated from the Police Skills Program, I created my first record titled “Blessings” to appreciate the blessings in my life. Ever since, I never looked back.”

Yungfester adds, ” I currently look up to Kizz Daniel. He’s a testimony of what success looks like. In fact, I admire the guy so much as an artist. I hope to one day do a collaboration with him. I do like other artists, but none of them compares to Kizz.”

Despite the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic that crippled most part of 2020, Yungfester is not giving up, as he avows to thrill his fans with an EP or album in few weeks time.

“I’m currently working on releasing an EP or an Album, depending on how many songs are involved. Before 2020 ends, I want to complete the EP or Album then by 2021 I launch it. By the Grace of God,” he noted.

Asked to drop a piece of advice to the younger generations who would want to embark on music as career, Yungfester clearly stated that hard work is the only way to success.

“You have to know that this is what you really want. You cannot join in and expect that your first, second, or third track is going to Blow and you’ll become rich over night. Although some are fortune to have had that happen to them, it’s not the case all the time,” he concluded.