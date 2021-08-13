Following the successful release of his third studio album on the platform of one of the biggest international labels, Empire, singer, songwriter and Afrobeat connoisseur Kizz Daniel has released his first single for 2021, titled Lie.

Staying true to his melody and rhythmic sound, Kizz Daniel delivers the perfect love song for the summer. Vado gives us yet another mid-tempo love song that can be bopped even in the club, a perfect summer song!

Starting off with the reassuring voice of Kizz Daniel singing “Everybody know say me I no dey lie,” in a rather affirmative tone and almost in acapella. Followed immediately by characteristic afro-soul synths and chord progressions, when mixed with his sonorous melody, gives you all the chills a love song should give.

On this new single, Vado shows why he’s often referred to as the king of love and the best storyteller in Africa’s music scene as he tries to reassure his lover of his honesty and pure intentions towards her.

“I wrote this song in response to an experience I had at that time.”

