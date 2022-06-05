By Christian Agadibe

Afro pop star, Kizz Daniel’s latest banger, Buga, is currently making waves globally.

Since its release, social media has been abuzz with creative skits on Tik Toks, with jigs and twists to the rhythm.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Kizz Daniel aka Vado sold out the 02 Arena in London on Saturday May 21, 2022. At the show, he was seen taking energetic and smooth steps to the music.

Commenting on the outing, the Woju crooner said: “After the London tour, I’ll still be on the road. I want to connect to my fans worldwide. The US tour is next followed by Africa, Australia, Europe etc.”

Buga has become the lead song on Apple Music’s top 100 in Nigeria. It is the world’s top five Afrobeats music trending globally, as Shazam also has named it the most Shazam song in the world.

Daniel said: “It’s a great feeling. When you put out a masterpiece and the rest of the world accepts it as one, that’s a satisfying feeling right there. And such encourages you to do more.”

Buga is described as a beautiful song that lifts the spirit and massages the soul effortlessly. “Buga is a Nigerian parlance. It means ‘show off’, ‘stunt on them’. So, in this context, it means after you’ve put in the work, let your results speak loudly. Enjoy your success. Whatever you’re seeing out there, whatever results the song is generating, that’s the result of hard work and I’ve consistently put in my best in all my songs. Nothing good comes easy,” the artiste reiterated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .