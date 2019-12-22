Legal counsel to pop artiste, Kizz Daniel has confirmed that the upcoming concert billed to hold at Eko Convention Centre on December 26, will still hold despite recent threats from his erstwhile record label, G World Wide.

This was made known at a press conference held recently in Lagos where the artiste’s legal team, L&A Legal Consultants, led by Tunde Laoye, cleared the air on the ongoing dispute, describing it as a cheap attempt to distract the act.

According to Laoye, there is no court order restraining the 27-year-old from performing his craft as it is his legal right.

Oluwaseye Lawal, one of the partners at the firm, while corroborating Laoye’s stance said: “Many people believe that only the label can end such agreements which is not true. It depends on the specific terms of the contract. We would like to state that Kizz did not breach his contract, he terminated it formally after issuing notice of termination as required by the contract.”

It was also revealed that the concert is not owned by Kizz Daniel but a set of promoters who employed the music act to perform at the show.