From Gyang Bere, Jos

Vwang community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State has urged the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), proprietor of Karl Kum University, Vom, to commence implementation of a memoranda of understanding (MoU) signed with host community by confirming the appointment of Daniel Kim as registrar for the smooth take off of the institution.

President of Vwang Development Association (VDA), Jonah Gworu, at a press briefing in Jos said the community had donated land worth N1.5 billion besides computers and cement for building of the institution. He expressed dismay that Chairman of the Governing Council, Ochapa Onazi, and Vice Chancellor, Nanven Gambo, were plotting to drop Kim as registrar against the wish of the COCIN proprietor.

Gworu described Vwang community as hospitable, accommodating and peaceful people, saying the church should uphold the appointment of the registrar and reopen the university. He said the confusion that led to its closure by the National Universities Commission started when some people complained about the alleged dominance by persons of Berom extraction and sought to review the appointment of Kim r.

“The KKU proprietor should immediately assume effective possession of its property. We advise COCIN to immediately set the machinery in motion for the review of the statues of the KKU, in line with the global best practices. The proprietor should continue with the process it has started with the host community towards resolving the impasse.

“The entire land on which the Karl Kumm University is developed, valued at N1.4 billion was donated by the host community. Another expanse of land, also donated for future development and expansion of the university is waiting.”

He said the community could not have made such sacrificial donations and contribution into a venture it had no faith and confidence in.

“So far, of the N3.8 billion spent in the infrastructure development of Karl Kumm University, the land donated by the host community accounts for 36.8 percent. This does not include other contributions like trailer loads of cement, computer sets and other items.”