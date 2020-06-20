Jurgen Klopp has admitted he was worried that coronavirus might prevent Liverpool from winning the Premier League title.

Having built up a 25-point lead over nearest rivals Manchester City, the Reds needed just two more wins to clinch their first league championship in three decades when the spread of COVID-19 brought football across Europe to a halt in mid-March.

Uncertainty over whether the campaign might be completed at all led to suggestions it could be decided by a points-per-game system, or even voided entirely – an outcome that would have extended Liverpool’s drought into a 31st year.

And Klopp has now explained that mentions of the latter possibility were a source of major concern for him during the early stages of lockdown.

Asked if he had fretted over a potentially heartbreaking conclusion to the season, the German replied: “Honestly, yes.

“I didn’t think when we went to lockdown, ‘Oh my god, that is our season, we are so close’, because it was not important in that moment.

“I became worried in the moment when people started talking about ‘null and void’ this season because I was like, ‘Wow’. And I really felt it physically. That would have been really, really hard.

“We don’t expect to get it as a present so we didn’t want to have a points-per-game basis, so we were really happy when it was decided we could play again.”