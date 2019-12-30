Liverpool are hoping to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as well as La Liga giants Barcelona to the signature of Lille goal poacher, Victor Osimhen.

Express UK is reporting that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing the Nigeria international and has ordered scouting reports on the Lille number seven.

Liverpool are looking to bolster their squad as Mohamed Salah has not lived up to his high standards this term, netting 13 goals across all competitions and on top of that, the Egyptian has been linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Lille are unlikely to part company with one of their prized jewels, Osimhen in the January transfer window as they want to keep their squad together to secure a Champions League spot at the end of this season.

The former Wolfsburg man impressed at Sporting Charleroi last term, earning himself a move to Lille in the summer, and continues to catch the eye in France, with 13 goals in 24 games.

Osimhen has four and a half years remaining on his contract with Lille and is valued at 70 million euros by the French club.