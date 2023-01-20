By Steve Agbota

The Kirikiri Lighter Terminal (KLT) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday said that it generated N44.36 billion revenue into the Federal Government’s coffers despite the decline in volume of cargoes by 21 per cent in 2022.

The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Hammid Swomen disclosed this at a press briefing on the Command activities for the year 2022, said that the traffic congestion, dilapidated sections and ongoing road construction of the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway posed a big challenge to transfer of containers from the Mother Ports to KLT, saying that the Command relied on almost exclusively on transfer by barge.

However, he revealed that due to the gridlock and congestion on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, three Customs officers at the Command had Okoda accident while they were coming to work, saying the crisis on the port access roads posed a great challenge to the operations and revenue generation of the Command.

According to him, part of the challenges confronting the KLT Customs Command is reduction in the volume of cargoes even as the Command does not have its own premises and is a tenant of Nigerian Ports Authority, which restricted its ability to put all structures required in a Customs Command.

“When I reported in December 2020, I came with a mandate to plug revenue leakages, enforce extant import and export regulations and facilitate trade for all international trade actors to operating in the Command. Others include improved discipline and courtesy amongst officers and men of the Command,” he said.

On achievements, he noted that the Command revenue performance improved from N36.69 billion in collected in 2021 to N44.36 billion, which represents 21 per cent increase, adding that the Command also made nine seizures of 29x40ft and 03x20ft containers of assorted items with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N737.578 million.

He said the Command established a Staff Clinic, which was commissioned by the Zonal Coordinator/ACG Modupe Aremu, increased the number of terminals by three and also established a Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC)/One Stop Shop for the Command comprising strategic units to address issues wherever they arise.