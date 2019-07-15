Zika Bobby

Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command of Nigeria Customs Service has collected a total of N5,992,057,770 between January and June, 2019

The collected figure represents 59.2 percent of its total target for the year and 20.3 percent higher than 2018 mid year collection of N4,773,154,062

According to a press statement issued by Kayode Wey, Customs Public Relations Officer for the command, the increase is as a result of effective strategies put in place by Comptroller Morenike Oladunni, the Customs Area Controller.

Oladunni said the command vigorously pursued non -compromise agenda for total compliance with extant rules by importers and agents ensuring maximum collection of government revenue

She said the unit achieved 100 percent physical examination of imports; preventing revenue leakage; persistent stakeholders engagement and enlightenment coupled with deployment of latest Customs ICT application, NICIS2.

While commending stakeholders using the terminal for their compliance level, Oladunni said the weight of the law will be visited on any one attempting to perpetuate infractions under her watch.

“Ensure you play by the rules as you have always done, desist from any form of trade malpractice and continue to make truthful declarations to enjoy seamless clearance of your cargoes.

“ We will continue to be innovative with high level of professionalism while performing our duties in accordance to the law and directives from our Controller General.

“Be assured of my open door policy for trade facilitation at all times in keeping with the federal government ease of doing business drive” she said.

A breakdown of the month by month collection shows that N869,214,087 was collected in January 2019 and N722,559,118 for February while N1,149,622,896 was collected in March

In April the command collected N1,127,419,235; May, N1,128,052,821 and June N995,189,613