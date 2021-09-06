The Order of the Knights of St. Mulumba, Nigeria has lined up a week long activities to celebrate 60 years in Lagos Metropolitan Council.

According to the Chairman Organizing Committee, Sir. Bernard Nkwo, several activities have been lined up for the celebration as follows:

On Thursday 9th September 2021, top officers of the Metropolitan Council, led by the Metropolitan Grand Knight Sir. William Adebisi would pay a courtesy call to the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. (Dr) Alfred Adewale Martins and Anthony Cardinal Okogie. D.D.

The celebration proper will be declared open by the Archbishop at St. Leo Catholic Church, Ikeja on Friday 10th September, 2021.

The week-long activities will feature Jubilee retreat, Lecture, Fun-fair, Charity visits to old people’s homes and orphanages. A policy advocacy seminar on decongestion of correctional centers will be held at the Metropolitan Club IV, Lagos on 16th September 2021

The Anniversary Grand Finale will end the celebrations on 18th September, 2021at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Maryland Lagos.

Yours Sincerely

Sir Fidelis Dada

Lagos Metro Public Relations Officer