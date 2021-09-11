By Cosmas Omegoh

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev Alfred Adewale Martins, has urged members of the Order of Knights of St Mulumba Nigeria in the Lagos Metropolitan Council to sustain their efforts at improving the church and society through their works of charity and defence of the poor.

Martins gave the charge on the sideline of the 60th anniversary of the order which held on Friday, September 10, 2021, at St Leo Catholic Church Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking in his sermon, Martins who celebrated the Thanksgiving Mass to mark the occasion congratulated the knights and ladies of St Mulumba from the Lagos Province which includes Lagos and Abeokuta as the group marked 60. He defined a knight as a man “usually expected to be rich in value, devoted to duty – man of irreproachable behavior, a champion of justice and a defender of the oppressed.”

Referring to the order as a call – a vocation, he urged its members to sustain in their efforts at improving the lots of the society and the church.

After the Holy Mass, a get together was held by the order. Members then held a press conference which was addressed mostly by the Lagos Metropolitan Grand Knight, Sir William Adebisi, and the Deputy Supreme Knight Sir Charles Mbelede.

The duo and other speakers used the occasion to recall their activities during the last one year which centred on charity in the church and society and involvement in youth and pro-life activities. They also touched on the state of the nation, reflecting on some of the current contentious issues such the anti-open grazing, and the VAT palaver.

