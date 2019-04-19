For lovers of comedy films, the long wait is over, as Wale Adenuga Productions’ blockbuster, Knockout, will start showing at all cinemas across Nigeria and Ghana from today, Friday April 19.

The movie, which was premiered last Sunday at Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos, drew laughter and standing ovation from over 500 gorgeously dressed dignitaries and celebrities that graced the occasion.

While apologising to those who suffered ‘laughter overdose’ from the hilarious movie, Wale Adenuga Jnr., the film producer, was however, glad that guests had lots of fun.

He says: “We’re glad that everyone at the premiere had lots of fun and we apologise to those who suffered ‘laughter overdose’ from the hilarious movie. Seriously speaking, Knockout is an excellent opportunity for the whole family to bond, laugh and learn especially during this Easter holiday.

“In addition to the multiple superstars seen in the trailer, the movie has several unexpected cameo appearances from people you can’t even imagine; so we really recommend that you and your loved ones watch Knockout as soon as it starts showing this Easter weekend so you don’t hear any spoilers from your friends or on social media.”

Celebrities who attended the event included Sola Sobowale, Hafeez ‘Saka’ Oyetoro, Yaw, Funky Mallam, Charles Okocha, Josh2funny, Akpan & Oduma, Moji Oyetayo aka Mama Ajasco, MC Lively, Princess, Tony Akposheri, Big Bashorun, Victor Oyebode aka Boy Alinco, Yetunde Barnabas aka Miss Pepeiye, and Bello Kreb.

MTN and Munch It Snacks powered the premiere with the support of media partners like Waptv, Hiptv, AMC, STV and others.