For veteran filmmaker, Patience Oghre Imobhio, Wale Adenuga-produced comedy, Knockout, will redefine the production of comedy films in Nigeria.

According to the director noted for helming together some of the best films and television drama series in the country, Knockout would not just make viewers laugh and relief stress, it is also bound to be a box office success.

“Movie lovers will also be seeing many of their favourite actors together in one movie, with a lot of hilarious moments that I am sure they will want to watch the movie repeatedly,” she said.

Speaking on her motivation for accepting to direct the film, Imobhio, who has been behind the camera in some of Adenuga’s previous productions, said her experience with the production outfit has assured her that the film would be qualitative and that cast and crew are going to get all that they need to make a world class film.

“When I read the script, I saw David and Goliath story in it. The humour existing in the story and knowing that WAP, the production house, is ready to go all out to give me, the director every tool I need to achieve the desired picture that will receive a global appeal, made me accept the job,” Imobhio states.

She explained further that the rainbow of A-list artistes she would be working with in the film looks like an impending reunion, which she could not resist and that being on the same set with these artistes, has proved to be a very worthwhile experience.