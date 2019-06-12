Lukman Olabiyi

As Nigeria marks Democracy Day today, June 12, prominent men and women in the country have continued to express their feelings on the day on social media.

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar on his Twitter account @atiku, said: “It is not enough to declare June 12 a Democracy Day when the government of the day is disrespectful of the rule of law and wantonly disregards court orders on issues that border on fundamental human rights.

“It is not enough to declare June 12 a work-free day when the ordinary people of Nigeria still don’t have the freedom to find a better life from the suffocating grip of poverty, when Nigeria is now the global headquarters of extreme poverty.”

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode on his Twitter account @realFFK said:” The best way to honour MKO Abiola is not just to declare June 12 as Democracy Day but to also bring those that killed him to justice. They must be exposed and prosecuted for murder. It is only after that is done that the ghost of June 12 will die and Nigeria will know peace.”

In another post by him on same page he said: “One of the questions that previous govts have to answer is why they refused to honour Chief MKO Abiola and declare June 12 as the authentic Democracy Day?

“No matter what we may feel about @MBuhari at least he found the courage to do that whilst others failed.”

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Mr. Reno Omokri, on his Twitter handle @remoomokri, posted “The slogan for MKO Abiola’s Hope 93 campaign was ‘Farewell to Poverty.’ Today, @MBuhari, a man who made Nigeria the world HQ for extreme poverty, wants to reap Abiola’s goodwill. If not for desperadoes like Bola @AsiwajuTinubu, this farce would not have happened #FreeLeahSharibu”.

Former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan on his Twitter account @eeuofficial posted: “We are all victors today because we are living the true meaning of an important part of our history. We salute the contributions of M.K.O Abiola and all those who were victims of the day. They paid the price for our democracy. I am sure the world is happy with us as we celebrate”.

Governor of Akwa ibom, Udom Emmanuel @Mrudomemmanuel, he posted: “Our democracy has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 20 years, and Nigerians deserve a pat on the back. Today, calls for re-dedication of ourselves to pursuing those issues that promote national unity and peaceful co- existence.”