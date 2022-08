From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has frowned at the Federal Government’s donation of N1.4 billion to Niger Republic to tackle insecurity.

The government, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, claimed that the gesture was to enable the neighbouring country purchase vehicles to defeat bandits.

Ahmed also contended that it was the onus of President Muhammadu Buhari to support Niger Republic which would, in turn, favour Nigeria.

But NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Agbo Major, in a statement yesterday, argued such a donation was a misplaced priority sequel to the plethora of problems plaguing the country.

Major warned the present administration against assuming the role of Father Christmas to other countries when Nigerians were battling with endless killings and Kidnappings.

The spokesman stressed that such humongous sum could go a long way in meeting the demand of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which down tools since February because of poor allocation.

He said: “The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) condemns in strong terms President Muhammadu Buhari’s government donation of vehicles worth #1.4 billion to Niger Republic to fight insecurity in that country at a time terrorists have invaded every nook and cranny of Nigeria including Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“For long, Nigerians live in fear of the ubiquitous, rampaging terrorists who attack citizens at their homes, farmlands, highways, railways, airports, offices and security facilities. Nigerians now sleep with one-eye open ready to escape terrorists’ onslaughts.

“Thousands of fellow compatriots have been killed and kidnapped for ransom, schools hurriedly closed due to rising insecurity in the country.

“Recently, Federal legislators lamented their inability to travel to their constituencies to campaign for their reelection bids as a result of worsening insecurity.

“Terrorists have the affront to say that they would kidnap President Buhari after attacking presidential convoy in Katsina, Kuje Correctional facility and Guards Brigade in Abuja.

“It has been tales of woes across the country as long-suffering compatriots rely on God for protection.

“Our gallant soldiers are doing their best to defend the fatherland but hamstrung due to shortage of personnel, arms, ammunition and operational vehicles to combat these sadists.

“The state of the nation is very bad and demands concerted efforts of security agents and citizens to crush terrorism in the land.

“This is not the time to play Father Christmas or Big Brother Africa as charity begins at home.

“National interest supersedes parochial sentiments when the nation is under siege and its territorial integrity violated with impunity by terrorists, insurgents, bandits and militants as if there is no constituted government in place.

“ASUU has been on strike for months due to Federal Government’s inability to meet its demands combined with the free fall of the naira that has crippled businesses, we now have a growing army of redundant and unemployed youth who can be enticed and recruited to join criminal activities.

“NNPP urges President Buhari to channel the nation’s resources to secure the populace in tandem with Section 24(2)b of the 1999 Constitution, as amended which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“So far, the outgoing APC-led Federal Government has failed woefully in this critical provision of the Constitution it sworn to uphold, protect and implement.

“That is why Nigerians in one accord demand for a new Nigeria which only NNPP can provide. A Nigeria free from terrorism, carnage, fear and poverty.”