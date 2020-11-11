THE Guardian of October 28 welcomes us today: “Why FG awarded crude lifting (crude-lifting) contracts to indigenous firms, by minister” The incorrect extract implies that ‘crude is lifting contracts’!

“Lagos PDP wants Tinubu arrested over (for) utterances on Lekki disaster”

“Police threaten to charge protesters over (with) inciting statements”

“Minister commissions (inaugurates) Abia eye centre”

The next two faults are from The Guardian Editorial: “Calling off the Kano rally, therefore, would have been a wonderful symbolic gesture, (irrelevant comma) that would have spoken volume (volumes) to Nigerians….”

“…what the president is doing by his so-called unity rallies amounts to electioneering campaigns….” With ‘electioneering’, you do not need ‘campaigns’ as the word is embedded in ‘electioneering’.

“But one of the detectives demanded for a stool….” Delete ‘for’.

“…the battle over who should represent the oil rich (oil-rich) community….”

“The initiative, which has been scripted to tow (toe) the mode of the pilot run of cash-less (cashless) policy, would begin in Lagos, with no fewer than 1000 of the 1401 branch (1401-branch) network of the nation’s deposit money banks.”

“…and to establish strong institution (institutional) frameworks….”

“After the initial hiccups, construction has been flagged-off (sic) on the estate….” A rewrite: …construction has started at the estate….

“…but constitute a hindrance for (to) future expansion and other developmental purposes.”

“Let us join hands together and make Lagos a place of pride for all.” Please take away ‘together’ in foreclosure of Elizabethan English!

“Sportlight (Spotlight) on outstanding furniture, marble, tiles and interior outfits”

“To discourage people from continuing with unhealthy practices of disposing (disposing of) their wastewater into drains, government needs to build sufficient waste water (wastewater) treatment (wastewater-treatment) plants….”

”…which is just in few (a few) months (months’) time….”

“NIA sensitises on (sensitizes to) compensation, counsels against touting”

Still on THE GUARDIAN under review: “…especially as the country grapple (grapples) with internal and external security threats.”

“Obiano condoles (condoles with or consoles)…family, as Anambra mourns late star” Will the state mourn a living star? So, delete ‘late’!

“Obituary Announcement (delete ‘announcement’): The Management and Staff of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management) Board regret to announce the passing (passing away) of its (their) staff….” An aside: is there any ‘timely death’? And this: ‘obituary’ is basically an announcement. Do you grasp it?

DAILY INDEPENDENT of October 28 follows with the next set of solecisms: “…Obi said that participating in such solemn celebration (a solemn celebration or solemn celebrations reminds (reminded) the faithful about christians (sic)….”

“Benue first lady assures on peace” Who did the Benue First Lady assure, for goodness’ sake? An aside: I thought the use of ‘first lady’ was exclusive to the president’s wife? Just a poser!

“I am going into this contest knowing fully (full) well that I am the only candidate….” Or simply: knowing fully that….

The PUNCH of October 28 misled readers: “Boko Haram, an affront on (to) Nigerians”

“Card fraud: CBN issues deadline for (to) banks, others”

“Dangote Cement, LSBA collaborate on building collapse prevention” Get it right: building-collapse prevention

“It cannot repeat itself again.” (Nollywood) Delete ‘again’.

There is nothing like ‘good riddance to bad rubbish’! I grew up to meet this awkward expression which is still being used by a majority of writers/speakers. ‘Rubbish’ cannot be good or bad—‘rubbish’ is rubbish (garbage)! And ‘good riddance’ is somebody/something you are happy to miss: Good riddance to insurgency/terrorism. Good riddance to my lover/housewife! (Thanks to Femi, 08136788881, for provoking this profound thought).

Sunday PUNCH of November 8 lost its journalistic essence: “He discusses why he decided to float an online media (medium).”

THISDAY, THE SUNDAY NEWSPAPER, of November 8 abused the English language: “…even as the Lagos State Police Command keep (keeps) mum over the matter.” Error of the head and heart: police command (singular), but police (plural). Is it clear? If not, seek elucidation at no cost at all!

“…the sixth country in (on) the continent.”

“VNL said attempts to play up religious or zonal sentiments in the state’s politics will (would) be counter-productive (counterproductive).”

“The South East’s vote of confidence on (in) Buhari”

The Guardian of October 27 politicized grammar: “The President had commended Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, former Head of State and APC over (for/on) their comments condemning the insurgency.”

“Confirming this, the presidency, yesterday, said that the Nigerian elite, irrespective of their political leanings, is (were)….”

“Dr. Doyin Okupe, the former SSA to the President on Public Affairs, in a telephone conversation, said ‘the responses of major stakeholders is (were) quite encouraging’….”

The next two kindergarten lapses are from The Guardian Editorial: “The crux of the matter is that both parties—the ruled and the rulers, (another dash not comma)….”

“…avoidable deaths from fire outbreaks from the two sources.” Just fire—there is no need for ‘outbreak’.

“…this kind of problem would not have arisen if religious sentiments have (had) not been exploited unnecessarily….” Is there any time (religious) bigotry is necessary? Let us mind our collocation at all times and in every circumstance.

“There is a (There’s) life changing (life-changing) power in the gospel”

“International Malaria Day 2020: Framing the Post 2021 (post-2021) Agenda”

THE NATION ON SUNDAY of November 8 harvested some misapprehensions: “The NUJ Ondo State Council has passed a vote of no confidence on (in) the state leadership of the NLC….”

“…perhaps the worst in Nigeria’s history, would be do-or-die.” (COMMENT Page) ‘Do or die’ is hyphenated only when used as an adjective: a do-or-die affair.

“…which literarily (literally) means….”

“My battle with career threatening ailment” Truth in defence of freedom: career-threatening ailment

“The Girls (Girls’) Club”