Babatunde Fashola

Fashola born June 28, 1963 in Lagos State is a lawyer and a politician. He won the governorship election of Lagos State in 2007 and 2011 on the platform of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC). He was appointed the Minister of Power, Works and Housing by President Buhari in 2015 and has been re-nominated as minister.

Olorunnibe Mamora

Mamora, a medical doctor, is a former speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. He was elected senator for the Lagos East constituency in 2007. He was appointed Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in 2018.

Mohammed Abdullahi

Abdullahi was born on December 11, 1956. He began his career in the civil service and rose to become the Bauchi State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice. He won election as governor of Bauchi in 2015 but could not secure a second tenure in 2019.

Godswill Obot Akpabio

Akpabio served two terms as governor of Akwa Ibom State between 2007 and 2015, after which he was elected to the Senate to represent Akwa Ibom North West (Ikot Ekpene) Senatorial District; he served as the Senate Minority Leader of the until he resigned in August 2018 when he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Earlier in his political career, he had also served as Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources; Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as well as Lands and Housing between 2002 and 2006 during the administration of Obong Victor Attah.

Akpabio was born on December 9, 1962 and attended Methodist Primary School, Ukana, Essien Udim LGA, Akwa Ibom State, the Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and the University of Calabar, Cross River State, where he obtained a Degree in Law.

Chris Ngige

Ngige was born on August 8, 1952. He graduated as a medical doctor from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 1979 and joined the civil service, serving at the National Assembly and State House clinics at different times before he retired in 1998 as a Deputy Director in the Federal Ministry of Health.

He contested the governorship election in Anambra State in 2003 and won. In August 2005, the Election Petition Tribunal nullified his victory. He challenged the verdict of the tribunal at the Court of Appeal. In March 2006, the appellate court upheld the tribunal’s verdict. In 2010, he contested for governor again and lost. In April 2011, he won senatorial election to represent Anambra Central, on the platform of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). Ngige lost his re-election bid in April 2015 and was appointed minister of Labour and Employment in November same year.

Sharon Ikeazor

Ikeazor obtained an LLB Hons in 1984 and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985. In her career, she worked with international oil companies, international consulting and engineering firms, and rose to become the senior vice president of an international consulting firm. She joined politics in January 2011, contested and won the post of the national women leader of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). On the formation of the APC in 2013, she emerged the interim national woman leader of the party.

Adamu Adamu

Adamu was born on May 25, 1956 in Katagum, Bauchi State. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University and a master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He is the immediate past Minister of Education. Before his appointment in November 2015, he was a backpage columnist with Media Trust’s titles.

Timipre Sylvia

Sylva, former governor of Bayelsa State from May 27, 2008 to January 27, 2012 was born July 7, 1964. Before, he was a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly in the 1990s. He served as a Political Adviser to former Bayesla State governor, Diepreye Alamieyeseigha and resigned in 2002. He attended the University of Port Harcourt in Choba, Rivers State where he studied English and Linguistics.

George Akume

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology and a Master’s degree in Labour Relations from the University of Ibadan. He became a career civil servant and rose to become a permanent secretary. He became governor of Benue State in 1999 and was re-elected in 2003. In 2007, he won election to represent Benue North-West senatorial zone and was re-elected in 2011 and served as the Minority Leader of the Senate from June 2011 to June 2015. He won a third consecutive term in the 2015 election before he lost in 2019.

Mustapha Baba Shehuri

Shehuri was the immediate past minister of state Power, Works and Housing. He graduated from the University of Maiduguri in 2007 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology and Anthropology. Between 1996 and 1997, he served as a Councillor representing the Lamisula/ Jabbamari Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan under the old non-party electoral system. He was born on July 4th , 1961.

Goddi Jeddi Agba

Agba was born on August 20, 1958. He bagged his first degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State in 1983 and a Master’s Degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos, Akoka. He joined the Federal civil service in September 1984 as an Assistant Secretary II. He has worked in various capacities including personal assistant to the minister of special duties under the presidency, and personal assistant to the minister of state on foreign affairs, personal assistant to the secretary of the state. He joined the Nigerian national Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in 1995 where he rose to the position of head market research, crude oil marketing department and later became the head gas/gas liquids/condensate sales, GGLU Crude Oil Marketing Department. In 2014, he left NNPC to join politics.

Festus Keyamo

Keyamo was born January 21, 1970 in Ughelli, Delta State. He attended Model Primary School and Government College, Ughelli, where he obtained the West African School Certificate in 1986. He later proceeded to Ambrose Alli University at Ekpoma, Edo State where he received a Bachelor of Law degree in 1992 and was called to the Nigerian Bar on December 1993.

He began his legal career in 1993 at Gani Fawehinmi’s Chambers before establishing Festus Keyamo Chambers. He was counsel to the leader of the Niger-Delta Peoples’ Volunteer Force, Mujahid Dokubo-Asari in his trial for treasonable felony and lead counsel in the treason trial of Ralph Uwazuruike, the leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB). He was also a counsel in the murder of Bola Ige. Keyamo was elevated to Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in July 2017. In April 2018, he was appointed as the Director of Strategic Communications (Official Spokesperson) of the 2019 re-election bid of President Buhari.

Ogbonnaya Onu

Onu was born December 1, 1951. He obtained grade one with distinction in his West African School Certificate Examination. He also sat for the High School Examination at College of Immaculate Conception (C.I.C) Enugu, graduating as the overall best student. He proceeded to the University of Lagos and graduated with a first class degree in Chemical Engineering in 1976. He went for his doctoral studies at the University of California, Berkeley and obtained a PhD in Chemical engineering in 1980.

He started his political career as an aspirant for a Senatorial seat in the old Imo State on the platform of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN). He also contested for the governorship seat of Abia State in 1991 under the umbrella of the National Republican Convention and won. In 1999, he was the Presidential flag bearer for the All People’s Party (APP) but relinquished the position to Chief Olu Falae after a merger of his party with the Alliance for Democracy (AD). He became the national chairman of the All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) in 2010. In November 2015, he was appointed Minister of Science and Technology.

Osagie Ehanire

Born November 4, 1946, Ehanire attended Government College Ibadan, Oyo state and Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Germany where he studied medicine. He went on to the Teaching Hospital of the University of Duisburg and Essen and to the BG Accident Hospital in Duisburg, Germany for his post-graduate education. In 1976, he attended the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland where he obtained postgraduate Diploma in Anaesthetics. He got his Board Certification in both General Surgery and Orthopaedic Trauma Surgery at the Medical Board of North Rhine Westphalia in Duesseldorf, Germany. In 1984, he became a Fellow of West African College of Surgeons.

Clement Agba

Agba attended the then Bendel State University, now Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma and graduated with a B.Sc Economics degree in 1985. He also holds two Masters Degrees in Business Administration, one from the University of Benin, Benin-City with specialization in Management and the other from Arizona State University, Tempe, Arizona, USA with specialization in Supply Chain Management.

Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo

Adebayo is a former governor of Ekiti State May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2003. Born February 4, 1958, he attended University of Lagos where he studied Law and obtained (LL.B Hons). He is a member of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the International Bar Association (IBA).

Geoffrey Onyema

Onyeama is the immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs. Born February 2, 1956. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree in Political Science from Columbia University, New York in 1977 and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree in Law from St John’s College, Cambridge in 1980. He holds a Masters of Law (LL.M) from the London School of Economics and Political Science in 1982 and a Masters of Arts (M.A) in Law from St John’s College, Cambridge in 1984. Onyeama was admitted as a Barrister-at-Law of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1983 and was also called to the English Bar of the Grey’s Inn in 1981.

Isa Ibrahim Patami

Pantami was October 20, 1972. He attended Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi from where he obtained BTech and MSc degrees. He is a fellow of both British Computer Society (FBCS) and Nigeria Computer Society (FNCS). He was the Director General and CEO of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Nigeria before his appointment.

Emeka Nwajiuba

Nwajiuba was born on August 20, 1967. He holds an LLM from University of Lagos and PhD University of Jos. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 1999 and served as chairman, House committee on Land, Housing and Works from 1999 to 2003 before contesting for the Imo governorship seat on the platform of APP/ANPP in 2003, 2007 and as CPC candidate in 2011.

Suleiman Adamu

Adamu is the immediate past Minister of Water Resources. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng.) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Kaduna state

Zainab Ahmed

Ahmed, an accountant is the immediate past Minister of State for Budget and National Planning. She attended Queen Amina College, Kaduna, and later proceeded to have her A’Level in Zaria. She obtained a degree in Accounting from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1981 and an MBA from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye in 2004.

Ahmed has served the Nigerian public in various high ranking positions, including as managing director of the Kaduna State of Nigeria’s investment company, and also the Chief Finance Officer of the Nigeria mobile telecommunications company.

Mariam Kategu

Katagun is Nigeria’s Permanent Delegate to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Mohammed Mahmud

Mahmud is a former member of the Kaduna House of Assembly and the current chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC ). He is also the chairman of the Buhari Support Organisation.

Sabo Nanono

Nanono was born in April 11, 1946 and he comes from Tafai-Zakiria district, Kano. He attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and later began his career as a clerk in the Central Bank of Nigeria. He worked at the African International Bank for many years but at present, he is retired.

Major Bashir Sani

Sani was appointed governor of Sokoto from August 1990 to January 1992 during the regime of General Ibrahim Babangida but he was retired along with other military chiefs in 1999. He was a legal adviser for the defunct All Nigeria’s People Party (ANPP) and governorship candidate of Democratic People’s Party (DPP) in Kano.

Hadi Sirika

Sirika is from Katsina. He is a former pilot, former member of the House of Representatives and former Senator who represented Katsina North Senatorial district on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in 2011. He assumed office as the Minister of State on Aviation in November 11, 2015.

Abubakar Malami

Malami was born on April 17, 1967 in Birnin Kebbi, the capital of Kebbi State. He studied law at the Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto and was called to the bar in 1992. He was the legal adviser of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and assumed office as the Minister for Justice and Attorney General of the Federation in 2015.

Ramatu Tijani

Tijani was born June 12, 1970 and hails from Kogi State. She graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University and later worked at the Federal Ministry of Housing. She was the national woman leader of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) but later emerged the national women leader of the APC, a position she held from 2014 to 2018.

Lai Mohammed

Mohammed was born in 1952 and is a native of Oro in Kwara State. He studied French at the Obafemi Awolowo University but later got a degree in law from the University of Lagos. He later co-founded Edu and Mohammed law firm in 1989. In 2003, he contested for governorship of Kwara on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and lost. He then went on to serve as chief of staff to former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu. He was the national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress but was later appointed as the minister for information in 2015.

Gbemisola Saraki

Saraki represented Kwara Central Senatorial district on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2003 to 2011 but was succeeded by her brother, the immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki. She defected to the APC in 2015 and in February 2016, she was appointed as the pro chancellor of the Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

Zubairu Dada

Dada was born March 28, 1952 in Minna, Niger State and attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He was the former Nigerian ambassador to Poland under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Olamilekun Adegbite

Adegbite is the immediate past Ogun State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

Omotayo Alaosuadura

Alaosuadura was born in 1949 in Akure, Ondo State. He was appointed the Commissioner for Finance and Planning from 2003 to 2009. In 2015, he won election to represent Ondo Central District at the Senate.

Rauf Aregbesola

Aregbesola born May 25, 1957, served previously as the Lagos Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure. He also served as the governor of Osun State between 2010 and 2018.

Sunday Dare

Dare born May 29, 1966 is a veteran journalist. He hails from Ogbomosho in Oyo State. He was nominated by President Buhari as the executive commissioner at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in August 2016.

Pauline Tallen

Tallen hails from Plateau State and was born January 8, 1959. In 1999, she was appointed Minister of State for science and technology by former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In 2007, she became the deputy governor of Plateau State. She is presently a member, Board of Trustees of the APC.

Chibuike Amaechi

Amaechi born May 27, 1965 served as the fifth governor of Rivers State from 2007 to 2015 on the platform of the PDP. Before then, he was the speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly on the platform of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

Sale Mamman

Mamman is a long standing member of the APC in Taraba State but not much is known about him besides the fact that he is an engineer.

Abubakar Aliyu

Aliyu was appointed deputy governor of Yobe State in 2009 after the death of his elder brother, the late Governor Mamman Ali and he served as deputy governor for 10 years, making him the longest serving deputy in the country’s history.

Sadiya Umar Farouk

Farouk from Zamfara State graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University in 1998. She is the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.

Uchechukwu Samson Ogah

Ogah was born on December 22, 1969. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Finance from Ogun State University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from University of Lagos. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Fellow, Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria; Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Shipping; Fellow, Employment & Career and member, Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Mohammed Musa

Bello

Bello from Adamawa is the immediate past Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and was born January 8, 1959. He holds a B.Sc. in Management with bias for Banking and Finance as well as an MBA in the same field from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria. He was the officer in charge of credit and marketing at the ICON Merchant Bank Plc and later served as a Director at Habib Bank Plc, and Managing Director of the Bakabure Industrial Complex, Yola. He was Chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) from 2007 until May 2015 when President Buhari first appointed him a minister.