Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Mr. Bola Oyebade, District coordinator for Rotary District 9110, has called on Nigerians to make effort to know their health status.

Oyebade, who is District Governor for Lagos and Ogun states made this known at a press briefing to herald the club’s family health day.

She said it was necessary for people to take time off their busy schedule to conduct medical checks that will help them keep them fit all the time.

He said the organisation was offering free health test in 120 locations across the country, and urged Nigerians to avail themselves of the opportunity to conduct tests on hepatitis B and C, HIV, diabetes and glucose level, eyes sight difficulties, malaria, among other sicknesses.

He said in Lagos, the program would hold at Palm Groove, Onigbongo, Maryland, and primary health centers in the state.