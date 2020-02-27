Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has encouraged people of the state to know their HIV by getting tested so that they can be placed on treatment immediately if the need arises.

Ortom made the call on Thursday while playing host to the Charge d’Affaires and United States (US) Head Mission in Nigeria, Kathleen Fitzgibbon and her entourage who were in Benue for the official launch of Antiretroviral Therapy Surge Response and Undetectable Equals Untransmittable (U=U).

“I lost some of my very good friends to HIV while growing up because many of them were afraid of speaking out about their HIV status for fear of being stigmatized.

He expressed joy that a lot of people are now coming out to be tested, a development which he noted, has brought about a gross reduction in the epidemic rate.

The Governor who urged those who are still carrying the virus but are hiding their status to come out and get treated acknowledged that there are tested cases that have confirmed that the treatment being assisted by donor partners is working.

Earlier in her address, Charge d’ Affaires and United States (US) Head Mission in Nigeria, Kathleen Fitzgibbon enjoined the Benue State Government to be more committed towards reducing HIV /AIDS in the State.

The US Head of Mission who acknowledged the commitment of the State government in the fight against the disease, however stressed that a lot more needs to be done to identify the over 45,000 people who are yet to be tested, ensure they are tested and given treatment so as to bring the viral load to a minimal level.

“Make sure the people have access to drug. The essence of the program is to keep epidermic under control in two years. You have shown the way. There are dialogues going on and this should continue.

“The Anti-stigmatization law which has been domesticated in the state should be enforced. Government should continue to focus on stigmatisation and discrimination against people living with the disease.

“People are charged fees to get drug and this discourages them from seeking services. There should be rapid test for suppression. There is great stride in Benue. People should talk about HIV/AIDS publicly. Target is to have a HIV/AIDS free generation”, the US envoy said.