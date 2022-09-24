The Kano State Government has expressed dismay over the indiscriminate dumping of refuse at Kabara quarters, behind the Kano Emir’s Palace in the Metropolis.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Kabiru Getso, made the observation after monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation in Kano on Saturday.

He said that dumping of refuse at undesignated sites was an indication of nonchalant attitude of people towards environmental hygiene and health.

According to Getso, “the people dumping refuse on our roads are mere enemies of the state and we warn them. They don’t mean well for the people of Kano.”

Getso stressed that dumping refuse on metropolitan roads might lead to the spread of communicable diseases and other environmental hazards.

The commissioner, however, commended Danagundi Mutaimaki Juna Development Association (DAMJUDA), a self help community group, for complementing government’s effort by clearing their domain.

He appealed to other communities and self help groups to emulate them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the exercise, the mobile courts attached to the state Task force on Sanitation arrested 80 defaulters.

The defaulters paid a fine of N70,400 collectively. (NAN)