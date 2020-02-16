Basketball legend, Kobe Bryant’s public memorial in Los Angeles is set for Monday, February 24, at Staples Center. Fans wishing to remember him, his daughter Gianna and the seven others killed in a helicopter crash last month can register online for tickets, the Lakers announced Friday.

The memorial will take place at 10 a.m. at the downtown Los Angeles venue. Several sources have said the event will be restricted to ticket-holders, and the Lakers said there are no plans for a ceremony outside or at nearby L.A. Live, where thousands of fans converged after Bryant’s death on Jan. 26.

There also will be no procession like the one held after slain rapper Nipsey Hussle’s memorial at Staples Center in April.

Those without tickets will be encouraged to watch the event on TV at home rather than coming downtown. The Lakers have said the event will not be shown on TV screens at L.A. Live.