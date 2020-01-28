The leadership of the Nigeria Basketball Federation is in shock, following the death of basketball legend and multiple NBA winner, Kobe Bryant.

The NBBF board reacting to the sad news described the death as shocking, which had thrown the global basketball family into mourning.

Speaking through it’s President, Musa Kida, he described Kobe Bryant as not just a basketball legend, but a global icon, who took the world by storm and left his mark on the sand of time.

He described the unfortunate incident involving the basketball star alongside his daughter, Gianna and seven others, who died in the helicopter crash as one that will leave a dent on the sporting community for ever.

“We join the world to mourn a man that has given everything to entertain the world through basketball.

“We commiserate with his immediate family, the Los Angeles Lakers franchise, where he played his entire NBA career, the entire NBA management and people all over the world who has been affected by this unfortunate incident.”

Speaking further, Kida described Kobe Bryant as an inspiration to many kids in Nigeria, who wanted to take up basketball as a profession.

“We are going to miss him. We pray that his soul and the eight others find eternal rest.”

Apart from being an 18-time All-Star with five NBA championships, he was also a two-time Olympics gold medalist with Team USA.